‘Ain’t It Funny’ is the most manic track on Danny Brown’s latest album Atrocity Exhibition, a lurching, saxophone-heavy track that sounds like doing way too much coke at a 1970s New York disco.

It now has a suitably deranged music video - with actor Jonah Hill dabbling in directing for the first time on it, creating a fake 80s sitcom in which Danny is the ‘crazy uncle’ and the rest of the family and studio audience are laughing at his serious problems with drug addiction.

Interspersed with sitcoms tropes, the video sees Danny in bed with two bloodied women and being stabbed by a strip of Xanax.

The video features cameos from Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant and Growing Pains actress Joanna Kerns as ‘dad’ and ‘mom’ respectively, while the sitcom’s ‘kid’ is hilariously played by “this fucking kid”.

'Ain’t It Funny' will be made available as a limited edition 10” picture disc on 22 April for Record Store Day, featuring artwork by Brain Dead, instrumental and acapella versions, plus 'Worth It', a collaboration with Clams Casino previously unavailable on vinyl.

Danny will feature on the upcoming Gorillaz album, and in 2017 plays Governor’s Ball, Reading & Leeds, Bestival and more.