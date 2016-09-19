In a team-up reminiscent of A$AP Rocky’s ‘1 Train’, four titans of the new hip hop wave have united for the focal point of Danny Brown’s new Atrocity Exhibiton album, ‘Really Doe’.

Danny kicks off the hype track, before giving way to Ab-Soul, Kendrick and finally Earl.

The Detroit rapper debuted a clip of the track on Instagram, before the whole thing was premiered on Hot 97.

Annoyingly, the rip is the clean version and tarred by radio DJ Peter Rosenberg jabbering over it, but it stills gives you a good taste of the song.

"Really Doe" .... Atrocity Exhibition out 9/30 A video posted by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Kendrick has been on fire with his guest verses lately, recently tearing up DJ Khaled’s ‘Holy Key’ and Travis Scott’s ‘goosebumps’. Last year, he named Earl as his favourite rapper in the game right now.

Danny Brown has been pretty quiet since 2013 album Old, but returns on 30 September with the follow-up Atrocity Exhibition, which is set to be a return to the deranged sound of XXX.

"With Old, I wanted to have those performance songs so I can play those shows," Brown told Rolling Stone. "That was what was a part of my world, doing festivals. Whereas this album is just my sound. This is Danny Brown."

Tracklist in full:

1. "Downward Spiral"

2. "Tell Me What I Don't Know"

3. "Rolling Stone" (featuring Petite Noir)

4. "Really Doe" (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul & Earl Sweatshirt)

5. "Lost"

6. "Ain't It Funny"

7. "Goldust"

8. "White Lines"

9. "Pneumonia"

10. "Dance In The Water"

11. "From The Ground" (featuring Kelela)

12. "When It Rain"

13. "Today"

14. "Get Hi" (featuring B-Real)

15. "Hell For It"

