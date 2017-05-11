Former N-Nubz member Dappy has been arrested having allegedly threatened a woman and carrying a knife.

According to The Sun, police were called Roe Green Close, Hatfield, yesterday (10 May) following an altercation outside the family home.

After learning the police had been called, the rapper — real name Costadinos Contostavlos — reportedly shouted: “I’ll stab the Old Bill in the face.”

The 29-year-old was arrested in nearby College Lane and taken back to the house for further questioning.

A follow-up report by ITV quotes an onlooker, who claims between 15 and 20 police officers arrived on scene following the incident.

UK news in pictures







11 show all UK news in pictures



















1/11 9 May 2017 Sunset at Whitby Abbey. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

2/11 9 May 2017 Beautiful sunrise at Saltburn by the sea. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

3/11 9 May 2017 Sunrise in Sunderland. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

4/11 9 May 2017 A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

5/11 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

6/11 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

7/11 8 May 2017 People stop to view a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag which appeared yesterday near the ferry terminal in Dover, Kent PA wire

8/11 2 May 2017 Mayor of London handout photo of a number 150 bus. Dozens of London's red buses are being given a second colour to help passengers navigate the city. PA wire

9/11 2 May 2017 National Portrait Gallery undated handout photo of the portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson, that has been acquired by the museum PA wire

10/11 2 May 2017 Police presence on David's Lane in St Ives, Ringwood, near to where Guy Hedger gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

11/11 1 May 2017 Actress Jaime Winstone told how Dame Barbara Windsor described her as 'more me than me' when she portrayed the former EastEnders star for a new film about her early life Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/PA Wire

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is currently being questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Hertfordshire Police said: "The man threatened the woman before leaving the scene. It is believed he had a knife. No one was seriously injured.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested in the local area around 6pm on suspicion of assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been taken to custody for questioning. He remains in custody at this time.”

Another onlooker told the BBC: "There was an incident, a guy and a woman. Three or four students came to her aid. I got that information from one of the students involved in it - he was standing outside and he explained what had happened.

"Ten police cars turned up outside and they were out there for getting on a hour. At one point there were three or four armed policemen standing at the door with one of them shouting instructions through the open door. One went in with two backing him up and one on the driveway was crouching behind a car.”

Dappy remains in custody.