Dave Grohl is still teasing fans about which pop star appears on Foo Fighters' upcoming new album Concrete and Gold.

The rock star has hinted that several famous artists appear on the record but refuses to reveal who.

He previously told BBC Radio 1 that "the biggest popstar in the world" is featured, which prompted fans to guess that it could be Adele.

Speaking more recently to NME he has since teased: "You might have Shania Twain having a record-release party, or the guy from Deep Purple hanging out with Jason Bonham, or Justin Timberlake would be in for a couple of weeks, or Lady Gaga working with these other cats from Nashville.

"And every so often we'd be like, 'Hey, wanna come sing some backing vocals?' And they'd just f***ing do it. It was loose and random, everyone was hanging out, drinking whisky, having a good time. I never went to college, but I imagine it's what a dormitory's like."

Greg Kurstin, the producer behind Concrete and Gold, has worked with a number of major pop and rock stars including Adele, Sia and Liam Gallagher.

However, Dave Grohl knew him from being a huge fan of Kurstin's project The Bird and the Bee with Inara George.

The Independent attended an album listen-through with Foo Fighters before their Glastonbury headline slot last week - while we can't really give away any details of the record (out on 15 September), we can assure you that it sounds f***ing awesome.