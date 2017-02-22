A crowdfunding campaign to erect a memorial to David Bowie in Brixton has been launched.

Aiming to raise just under £1m in 28 days, the campaign has already received £27,430 at the time of writing.

The proposed installation was inspired by the lightning flash on Bowie's sixth album Alladin Sane, which was released in 1973, and will likely be set opposite Brixton Tube station.

The artist group This Ain't Rock and Roll, who worked with Bowie's team in London and New York on the blue and red steel memorial, said it would be "embedded in the Brixton pavement" and be three-storeys high.

"Just as an otherworldy David Bowie landed in our lives, the memorial (is it too soon to call it the ZiggyZag?) stands embedded in the Brixton pavement - a three storey tall bolt from above. A nine metre missive from another dimension, hurled from afar," the campaign description reads.

Campaigners hope the installation will be placed five streets from Bowie's birthplace at Stansfield Road, and next to Jimmy C's famous Alladin Sane mural.

Lambeth Council have supported the idea, with leader Lib Peck calling it "bold and ambitious".

"Brixton has become central to David Bowie's huge legacy, so what better place for this stunning and imaginative memorial to this locally-born legend," she said.