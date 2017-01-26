  1. Culture
David Bowie to be honoured with Royal Mail stamps

Featuring the albums Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane and Blackstar

Just over a year after his death and the Royal Mail are commemorating the life of David Bowie with a set of 10 postage stamps.

Six iconic album sleeves from throughout Bowie’s career - including Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar - appear on the stamps, along with four images of live performances. 

Speaking about the decision to pay tribute to Bowie, Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. 

David Bowie live stamps (Royal Mail)

“Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The four stamps featuring live tour dates span over four decades, starting with The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1972, and concluding with the A Reality Tour in 2004.

The stamps can be pre-ordered from the Royal Mail website and will be on sale from March 14 in 7,000 post offices around the country.  

Last year, Pink Floyd featured on 10 special-edition Royal Mail stamps: again, six were album covers while four were live performances. In 2010, they released 10 stamps featuring classic album covers, launched by Jimmy Page.

