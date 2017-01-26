Just over a year after his death and the Royal Mail are commemorating the life of David Bowie with a set of 10 postage stamps.
Six iconic album sleeves from throughout Bowie’s career - including Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar - appear on the stamps, along with four images of live performances.
Speaking about the decision to pay tribute to Bowie, Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.
“Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”
The four stamps featuring live tour dates span over four decades, starting with The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1972, and concluding with the A Reality Tour in 2004.
The stamps can be pre-ordered from the Royal Mail website and will be on sale from March 14 in 7,000 post offices around the country.
David Bowie: A life in albums
1/27 David Bowie
1967
2/27 Space Oddity
1969
3/27 The Man Who Sold The World
1970
4/27 Hunky Dory
1971
5/27 The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars
1972
6/27 Aladdin Sane
1973
7/27 Pin Ups
1973
8/27 Diamond Dogs
1974
9/27 Young Americans
1975
10/27 Station To Station
1976
11/27 Low
1977
12/27 Heroes
1977
13/27 Lodger
1979
14/27 Scary Monsters
1980
15/27 Let's Dance
1983
16/27 Tonight
1984
17/27 Never Let Me Down
1987
18/27 Tin Machine
1989
19/27 Tin Machine II
1991
20/27 Black Tie White Noise
1993
21/27 Outside
1995
22/27 Earthling
1997
23/27 Hours
1999
24/27 Heathen
2002
25/27 Reality
2003
26/27 The Next Day
2013
27/27 Black Star
2016
Last year, Pink Floyd featured on 10 special-edition Royal Mail stamps: again, six were album covers while four were live performances. In 2010, they released 10 stamps featuring classic album covers, launched by Jimmy Page.
