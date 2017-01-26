Just over a year after his death and the Royal Mail are commemorating the life of David Bowie with a set of 10 postage stamps.

Six iconic album sleeves from throughout Bowie’s career - including Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar - appear on the stamps, along with four images of live performances.

Speaking about the decision to pay tribute to Bowie, Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.

David Bowie live stamps

“Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The four stamps featuring live tour dates span over four decades, starting with The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1972, and concluding with the A Reality Tour in 2004.

The stamps can be pre-ordered from the Royal Mail website and will be on sale from March 14 in 7,000 post offices around the country.

1/27 David Bowie 1967

2/27 Space Oddity 1969

3/27 The Man Who Sold The World 1970

4/27 Hunky Dory 1971

5/27 The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars 1972

6/27 Aladdin Sane 1973

7/27 Pin Ups 1973

8/27 Diamond Dogs 1974

9/27 Young Americans 1975

10/27 Station To Station 1976

11/27 Low 1977

12/27 Heroes 1977

13/27 Lodger 1979

14/27 Scary Monsters 1980

15/27 Let's Dance 1983

16/27 Tonight 1984

17/27 Never Let Me Down 1987

18/27 Tin Machine 1989

19/27 Tin Machine II 1991

20/27 Black Tie White Noise 1993

21/27 Outside 1995

22/27 Earthling 1997

23/27 Hours 1999

24/27 Heathen 2002

25/27 Reality 2003

26/27 The Next Day 2013

27/27 Black Star 2016

Last year, Pink Floyd featured on 10 special-edition Royal Mail stamps: again, six were album covers while four were live performances. In 2010, they released 10 stamps featuring classic album covers, launched by Jimmy Page.