David Bowie fundraiser for permanent Brixton tribute fails to meet its target

David Bowie fans have failed to meet the fundraising target to erect a permanent tribute to the late artist in his hometown of Brixton.

Organisers behind the plans, who had the support of Lambeth Council, confirmed they had failed to raise enough for the project; a 'ZiggyZag' statue shaped like the iconic lightning bolt from Bowie's Alladin Sane album cover.

The crowdfunding project intended to raise £900,000 but only achieved £50,000 of that amount in the four week time limit - which will not be taken after the campaign collapsed.

Design team This Ain't Rock'n'Roll, who organised the fundraiser, said they still hope to create an alternative, "appropriate piece of public art".

A statement said: "Of course £50,000 doesn't go anywhere near realising the ambitions of the ZiggyZagg. It will be no surprise to anyone that this crowdfund isn't going to hit its target.

"We are still determined to celebrate David Bowie, in Brixton, with a challenging and appropriate piece of public art. We're just going ot have approach the fundraising in a different way."

They added: "If someone had told us a year ago that we'd raise £50,000 from nearly 700 wonderful people in just three weeks we wouldn't have believed it possible. Thank you from the bottom of our Bowie-obsessed hearts for supporting us."