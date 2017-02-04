Where's the Revolution? Depeche Mode release blistering new track

Depeche Mode are back with their first new music in four years - the politically-charged new track, 'Where's the Revolution?'

The English electronic band offered the song - written by Martin Gore - to fans as their first taste of upcoming album Spirit, the band's 14th studio album, set for release on 17 March via Columbia Records.

Check out the track below:

The audio track on YouTube has already racked up more than 1.1 million plays.

Singer Dave Gahan gets the listener riled up with the lyrics: "You've been kept down. You've been pushed 'round. You've been lied to. You've been fed truths.

"Who's making your decisions? You or your religion? Your government, your countries? You patriotic junkies."

“I wouldn't call this a political album, because I don't listen to music in a political way," Gahan told Rolling Stone.

"But it's definitely about humanity, and our place in that. If we want things to change, a revolution, we need to talk about it and about caring about what goes on in the world.

"It doesn't seem the way things are in London. We seem to be going in another direction, and I think Martin felt like he needed to express that."