A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

In a video posted by the school, speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit “All I Do Is Win.”

The students looked so stunned and confused that few obeyed when he shouted for them to raise their hands in the air.

Just DJ Khaled performing at Berkeley Statistics commencement. Totally standard. pic.twitter.com/RwQRgevMgv — Alexander D'Amour (@alexdamour) May 18, 2017

The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with “kids and queens and a generation of geniuses.”

