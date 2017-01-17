Come the 20th January, Donald Trump will be sworn into office, becoming the 45th President of the United States despite losing the popular vote.

The day before the oath-taking ceremony, a special inauguration concert will take place called The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.

The line-up, which you can read in full here, contains some interesting choices. Heading up the bill is Toby Keith, a country singer best known for his hit “Should've Been A Cowboy.”

Further down comes the well-known band, 3 Doors Down, closely followed by The Frontmen of Country: an all-star country group featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar.”

Of course, the lacklustre line-up wouldn't have been such a big deal if President Obama hadn’t set a phenomenal precedent with his first inauguration concert, We Are One.

While Obama had numerous servicemen perform - including soloist Master Caleb Green of the United States Army Band - the number of high-profile artists is nothing short of incredible.

The first seriously famous face to perform was Bruce Springsteen who sang "The Rising” - considering a Springsteen tribute band declined Trump, that’s a pretty big win for Obama.

Next was Mary J. Blige with her cover of Bill Withers "Lean on Me,” followed soon after by Bettye LaVette and Jon Bon Jovi performing "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke.

Then, James Taylor teamed up with John Legend, Jennifer Nettles, and Arnold McCuller for a performance of his hit “Shower the People,” with John Mellencamp playing “Pink Houses” next.

Multi-platinum artist Josh Groban sang the patriotic song "My Country, 'Tis of Thee,” swiftly followed Herbie Hancock, will.i.am, and Sheryl Crow singing Bob Marley classic “One Love.”

Opera singer Renée Fleming and country star Garth Brooks then played a strong of hits before Stevie Wonder, Usher, and Shakira joined together for “Higher Ground,” topped by U2 playing "Pride (In the Name of Love)" and "City of Blinding Lights.”

To cement the entire occasion as one of history’s greatest concert, Beyoncé blasted out “America the Beautiful” backed by everyone else who performed.

Oh, and there were a host of very famous faces giving speeches, including Denzel Washington, Martin Luther King III, Jamie Foxx, Steve Carell, Tom Hanks, Marisa Tomei, Queen Latifah, Tiger Woods, Jack Black, Rosario Dawson, Ashley Judd, Forest Whitaker, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Whatever your political allegiance, it’s fair to say Obama’s inauguration concert line-up tramples all over Trump’s, which includes YouTube sensation The Piano Guys.

However, as has been noted dozens of times, Trump’s appeal in America is from being an outsider to the “liberal” celebrity culture, not backed by wealthy Hollywood actors but the “everyday” man. With Trump’s cabinet being the wealthiest American cabinet ever, how “everyday” the Republican really is remains to be seen.