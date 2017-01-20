On the eve of his swearing-in ceremony, Donald Trump hosted an inauguration concert at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. last night filled with incredibly patriotic music and military displays.

To sum up the vibe, at on point a firework went off spelling out ‘USA’ as Trump and his family stared in silence.

The already infamously weak list of performers included country singer Toby Keith, who Trump described as “one of the most popular artists in history” and Lee Greenwood, who sang his verging-on-parody ballad ‘God Bless the USA’.

“Sing it!” Greenwood shouted at one point, with Trump mouthing along to the chorus and grinning.

Trump looks to have drawn a significantly smaller crowd than Barack Obama did in 2009.

This year, the Trump administration managed to gather 10,000 attendees, according to MSNBC. By contrast, the Obama administration drew an estimated crowd of 400,000 people to his first concert.

It was expected that fewer people would attend Trump's concert due to the lacklustre line-up, which also included 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and DJ Ravi Drums.

Performers at Obama's concert included Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, U2, James Taylor, John Legend, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks and Sheryl Crow among others.