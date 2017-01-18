It might only have two performers confirmed so far, but the protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration already has a better line-up than Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The National and Common are set to play down the road in Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, with more artists expected to be announced on Thursday 19 January.
Planned Parenthood and All Access organised the show, which is designed as a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.”
Black Lives Matter organizes march to Trump tower
-
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017.
Stephanie Keith/Reuters
PP has been very active in the wake of Trump’s election given his history of pro-life support, having once said that woman who have abortions should face “some form of punishment”.
The concert is one of many protests taking place in DC this week, with a Women’s March On Washington organised for 21 January - Trump’s first day in office.
The inauguration is currently a little short on the high-profile performers that Trump promised, the line-up currently consisting mostly of covers bands, one of which has already pulled out.
