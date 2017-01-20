After months of celebrities declining invitations, Donald Trump’s inaugural concert, titled “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” finally happened at the Lincoln Memorial.

By nearly all accounts, it was a bizarre affair celebrating one of the most controversial figures of the 21st Century becoming President of the United States.

So, what happened? Here are the five biggest talking points from the ceremony, with brief mentions about 3 Doors Down, The Frontmen of Country, and The Piano Guys.

The size of Trump’s crowd

Pictures have emerged comparing the size of Donald Trump and Obama’s inauguration concerts: 10,000 people attended Trump’s while an estimated crowd of 400,000 people went to Obama’s first concert.

Lee Greenwood

Watch Trump sing along to Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' at inauguration concert

Following Country superstar group The Frontmen of Country, Lee Greenwood took to the stage and belted out “God Bless the USA.” From the side of the stage, Trump sang along, leading to nightmarish GIF that has been spread across social media.

Ravidrums

A quick mention to 3 Doors Down: the budget Nickelback tried their best to please the crowd but were possibly the most boring act of the night. The Piano Guys, meanwhile, were kinda fun, the four members hitting their piano with all their might.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

However, Ravidrums was the real standout, mainly because of how weird his entire presence felt. The sci-fi drummer started blasting out dance tracks at numerous points throughout the concert, jarring with the country patriotism of other acts. It was all very, very strange.

Jon Voight

Jon Voight defends 'barrage of lies' against Trump in inauguration speech

Despite Trump criticising his daughter - actress Angelina Jolie - in 2006, saying “She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby,” Jon Voight was still on hand to thank Trump for all he’s done.

Trump’s speech

Trump suggests Lincoln Memorial inauguration concert is his idea, despite history

First, it should be noted that Toby Keith was on particularly patriotic form, singing his post-9/11 anthem “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” which includes the famous line “We’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way.”

Trump then decided to get on stage, saying: “This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom.”

As pointed out numerous times, Obama held an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial eight years ago. Very seldom.