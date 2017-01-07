It seems that even A-list stars who are no longer with us are turning down Donald Trump and his presidential inauguration.

Frank Sinatra "would never support a bigot", his daughter Nancy has said, after being asked by a fan what her father would have told Donald Trump if he was asked to perform.

The 'Bang Bang' singer has been vocal in her views of the President-elect.

He would never support a bigot. https://t.co/lVECmwNnDz — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 6, 2017

She tweeted earlier on the same day: "DT has very bad judgement. It's going to be a rough ride."

"For me it's more about the people who will pull the strings than the puppet. He [Trump] has surrounded himself with horrible people."

While it is impossible to know for sure what Sinatra's response to Trump would have been, his daughter's response makes sense

Sinatra worked with artists of colour at a time when few others would and fought for their rights, both publicly and in private, at considerable risk to his own career.

He was also a generous financial supporter of Martin Luther King, headlining fundraisers and helping the Civil Rights Movement as often as he could.

Donald Trump has yet to announce any more artists to sing at his inauguration, which takes place on 20 January.

The most recent singer who said she would consider the opportunity was Rebecca Ferguson, who sent an open message to Trump where she agreed to perform on the condition that she could sing "Strange Fruit", a protest poem famously recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939.