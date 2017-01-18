Despite an increasing number of dropouts over the past week, Donald Trump celebration concert Make America Great Again! has tapped Sam Moore of soul duo Sam and Dave to perform.

The ceremony - which is due to take place one day before the President-elect's inauguration (20 January) - will see the likes of US band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight attending.

81-year-old Moore hit the big-time in the 60s singing alongside Dave Prater, their most famous track being a cover of the song "Soul Man" which they recorded in 1967.

Moore said in a press release: “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.”

One singer who may not be impressed with this news is Bruce Springsteen who has been vocal about his dislike of President-elect Trump; he cites Sam and Dave as one of his chief inspirations.

Springsteen tribute act The B Street Band are one of the acts who have dropped out of performing at Trump's inauguration which currently has just one big name attached: America's Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho.

Other singers who have turned down the opportunity to perform include Charlotte Church and The X Factor UK contestant Rebecca Ferguson who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the historically important song "Strange Fruit."

All the artists who have refused to play Trump's inauguration

Controversy has surrounded the event ever since The Rockettes revealed they were contractually obliged to perform even if they did not wish to.

Singer Jennifer Holliday pulled out of her planned celebration concert performance after receiving death threats.

Trump's inauguration will take place at the Capitol in Washington, DC. These are all the bands, singers and performers expected to play the event.