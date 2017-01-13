US President-elect Donald Trump is due to be inaugurated on 19 January and, despite his team playing down reports that performers are refusing to appear, the only artists currently on the bill are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America's Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho and a Bruce Springsteen tribute act.

The latest celebrity to distance themselves from the ceremony, however, is R&B musician R Kelly.

Rumours suggesting he was to perform began circulating this week, forcing him to swiftly express otherwise on Twitter.

Other singers who have turned down the opportunity to perform include Charlotte Church and The X Factor UK contestant Rebecca Ferguson who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the historically important song "Strange Fruit."

Controversy has surrounded the event ever since The Rockettes revealed they were contractually obliged to perform even if they did not wish to.

All the artists who have publically refused to play Trump's inauguration

Trump's inauguration takes place at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Just last week, Barack Obama held one final party at the White House ahead of his departure from office boasting a list of attendees that would no doubt make the new President very jealous.