Charlotte Church has become the latest in a long line of artists to laugh hysterically at the idea of performing at Donald Trump's inaguruation.

Shortly after Moby revealed that he had been invited to DJ at one of the inauguration balls, Church, who has been an outspoken critic of the US President-elect, said Trump's staff had asked her to sing.

Making it clear that it was a strong "no", Church also criticised his team for apparently not bothering to check whether she would be likely to perform.

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Place your bets on how long it will take for Trump to declare her "the most overrated singer he never heard of".

Moby said he would consider a DJ set if Trump revealed his tax returns.

Meanwhile last week the singer Rebecca Ferguson offered to perform if she was allowed to sing "Strange Fruit", the protest poem made famous by Billie Holiday.

The three artists join an increasingly-long list of performers to turn down the opportunity to perform at the presidential inauguration - an embarrassment which his team has attempted to play down.

The list of acts who are confirmed to perform still only stands at three - Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir - with less than two weeks to go until the big day.