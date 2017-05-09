A video showing Donald Trump behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce while listening to Taylor Swift has resurfaced years after it was filmed.

Axios has dug up the footage which was posted to the Facebook page of Melania Trump in December 2014.

The 19-second clip does exactly what it says on the tin - it shows the future US President listening to Swift's single 'Blank Space' while driving his car in eerie silence as son Barron - then eight - sits in the passenger seat and Melania sits in the back filming.



She captioned the video: “Fun night with my two boys DJT & BWT.”

Of course, it remains unclear why Swift is being played. Could the Trumps have been playing her album, the then-newly released 1989? Or perhaps Swift was just getting airplay on the radio.

Whatever the scenario, we'd like to think that even Trump cannot deny that 'Blank Space' is a banger.