Donald Trump’s tweets have been turned into an early 2000s emo song

With a propensity to have his feelings hurt by the slightest wrong or betrayal, President Trump is not so different from the narrator in a classic emo song.

Super Deluxe realised this and harnessed it, turning his recent tweets about Meryl Streep, SNL and accusations of voter fraud into angst-ridden song in the vein of early Brand New.

His bitter sign-offs (sad!) of course make an appearance, with “Very unfair!” kicking the chorus off proper.

“We noticed that Donald J. Trump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song," the video content page wrote, "so we turned them into one."

The video accompanying the song has attracted 5.6 million views in 14 hours.