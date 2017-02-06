Ed Sheeran will perform at this year's Brit Awards, it has been announced.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter joins the lineup featuring Little Mix, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Emilie Sande, Skepta and Robbie Williams, for the ceremony on 22 February at the 02 Arena.

The news was announced with the release of personalised emojis for each one of the performers.





Sheeran has won a total of four Brit awards, including one for British Album of the Year for 2014's X.

He recently sold out his entire UK tour within minutes when general sale commenced, and is set to release his third album ÷ (Divide) on 3 March 2017.

Sheeran made history when he released two singles at the same time - 'Shape of You' and 'Castle On The Hill' - which debuted at No.1 and No.2 on the charts. He also achieved his first ever No.1 single in the US with 'Shape of You'.

The Brits will be co-hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis on 22 February at the O2 Arena.