Ed Sheeran has appeared in an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Heading for a drive around Los Angeles the pair began with Sheeran's monster hit 'Shape of You' from his latest album ÷ [Divide].

They spoke about Sheeran's year off from the industry and social media, where the singer-songwriter revealed one of the reasons behind why he no longer has a phone.

"I'd wake up every morning and there'd be like 50 messages, and none of them would say 'hey how are you'," he said.

"It'd be like 'can I have this, can you lend me this, can you do this, can I get this', and it was fine at the beginning and it just got really, really draining by the end of it."

Sheeran had previously spoken about the downside to fame in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he said a Forbes report of his wealth prompted people to text him pictures of gifts they wanted him to buy for them.

Following a rendition of 'SING' from his second album x where Corden pulled off the rap interlude, Corden said he wanted to clear something up.

"There is a snack in Britain called Malteasers," Corden said, explaining for the US audience. "I heard you can fit 47 in your mouth."

Sheeran actually managed to fit 55 Malteasers in his mouth before singing 'Thinking Out Loud' (he spit the Malteasers out first).

The singer-songwriter is currently on his world tour and will drop back into the UK to play his headline slot at Glastonbury on Sunday 25 June.