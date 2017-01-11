After releasing the record-breaking new songs 'Shape of You' and 'Castle On The Hill’, both of which have already been streamed on Spotify millions of times, Ed Sheeran has kindly revealed the track listing for his upcoming album, ÷ (Divide), via Twitter.

Both aforementioned songs feature on the album along with ten other tracks that will no doubt be playing on every radio station across the country within the next few weeks.

The full track-list for Divide: 1. Eraser 2. Castle on the Hill 3. Dive 4. Shape of You 5. Perfect 6. Galway Girl 7. Happier 8. Hearts Don’t Break Around Here 9. New Man 11. What Do I Know? 12. How Would You Feel (Paean)

Talking about his two new singles, the first new music from the troubadour since 2015, Sheeran said: “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am.

“I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

The singer-songwriter is rumoured be making his 2017 comeback to live shows at the Grammy Awards in February, and is also expected to headline Glastonbury alongisde the already-confirmed Radiohead.