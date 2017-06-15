Despite what the weather reports are saying, chances are Glastonbury Festival will once again be a wash-out. It happens. Every. Damn. Time.

When the rain inevitably comes, those who missed out on tickets can smuggle watch the headliners play from the comfort of their living room, knowing a nice, comfy bed awaits.

On Sunday night, Ed Sheeran will headline the Pyramid stage, playing ballads from his three albums.

What time is Ed Sheeran on?

The 26-year-old will be playing Sunday (26 June) on the Pyramid stage from 9.45pm, concluding at 11.15pm, the shortest set of all the headliners.

How to watch

All Glastonbury coverage will be broadcast on the BBC, with BBC Four becoming — in essence — a dedicated Glastonbury channel. Through the red button, you can watch various stages, the main acts also being broadcast on BBC Two. On the Sunday Sheeran is playing, BBC Two coverage starts at 6pm, finishing at midnight. BBC iPlayer will also be packed with Glasto coverage.

For those interested, you can also catch up with our review that will be posted post-gig.

What to expect

Some may not believe Sheeran to be a worthy headliner, the singer's back catalogue being a somewhat ballad-filled affair. However, Adele proved everyone wrong, perhaps he can too. Expect every single ever released by Sheeran to be played, along with perhaps a special appearance or two (we're looking at you, Stormzy).