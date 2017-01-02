Ed Sheeran is to return from his hiatus by releasing a new song this Friday (6 January).

The British singer-songwriter revealed the news via his Twitter page on New Year's Day in a brief video.

Sheeran, singer of such hits as "Sing" and "Thinking Out Loud," announced he was taking a break from music in December 2015. Since then, he's been hard at work recording his third album which he has stated is "the best thing [he has] made thus far."



Sheeran's acclaimed debut record + was released in 2011 which he followed with x in 2014.

Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures







10 show all Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures

















1/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

2/10 Festival-goers wearing matching tie die t-shirts do a star jump in front of the Glastonbury sign Rex Features

3/10 Festival-goers relax and walk at the top of the hill over looking the tipi village, the Ribbon Tower and the Park Stage Rex

4/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site, Somerset, where heavy rain over a prolonged period has caused isolated flooding and muddy fields PA

5/10 Members of the Shakti Sings National Choir sing during a procession from the Stone Circle to the Headling Field. The choir was formed to honour the earth through song Rex Features

6/10 A reveller carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

7/10 Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

8/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

9/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

10/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

The singer is odds on favourite to headline this year's Glastonbury Festival alongside the already confirmed Radiohead. The final slot will reportedly go to Foo Fighters who were scheduled to perform in 2015 before frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

His live show comeback is rumoured to be occurring at this year's Grammy Awards. News of the album release - expected to titled - or ÷ - is undoubtedly imminent.

You can find a list of all the music events to be excited for in 2017 here.