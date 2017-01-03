Ed Sheeran has posted another cryptic message that appears to hint at the title of his upcoming third album.

The singer-songwriter tweeted again on 2 January with a gif that alternated from a subtract sign to a divide symbol and then to a colon, along with the date 6 January, 5am GMT.

The Independent reported last week that his album would likely be titled - [Subtract/Minus] or÷ [Divide] following the mathematical theme of his two previous records 2011's + [plus] and 2014's x [multiply].

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x pic.twitter.com/azkW2x2OBE — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2017

Sheeran promised fans that they can expect new music on Friday 6 January, revealing the news in a brief video via his Twitter page on New Year's Day.

He is rumoured to be making his 2017 comeback to live shows at the Grammy Awards in February, and is also expected to headline Glastonbury alongisde the already-confirmed Radiohead.

His return to social media has caused considerable excitement for fans, after his announcement in 2015 that he would be taking a year's hiatus from the spotlight.