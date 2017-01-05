Ed Sheeran is set to reveal his new single at the outrageous time of 5am (midnight ET).
We're liveblogging news and reactions as it comes in - follow our liveblog below for the latest updates.
Here's what's happened so far:
- Ed Sheeran began posting on social media again after a year's hiatus
- On New Year's Day he posted a brief video message promising an announcement at 5am on 6 January
- A potential album title ÷ [Divide] was hinted at in a gif and then tweeted a day later
- Sheeran been posting what appear to be song lyrics on Twitter for the past couple of days
- A short clip of a song was revealed via Snapchat just a few hours before 5am
Please wait for the liveblog to load...
The Independent reported last week that his album would likely be titled - [Subtract/Minus] or÷ [Divide] following the mathematical theme of his two previous records 2011's + [plus] and 2014's x [multiply].
After a tweet Sheeran posted on 5 January confirmed the title is ÷ [Divide]
Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
-
1/13 He once stole a bottle of extra hot sauce from Nando’s
(The bottle then smashed all over him on the tube)
Getty Images
-
2/13 He turned the other cheek to hardboy Noel Gallagher
Sheeran invited him to his Wembley gig after Gallagher said he 'couldn't live in a world where Ed Sheeran sold out Wembley Stadium'
Getty Images
-
3/13 He stood up for Sam Smith when the singer was getting homophobic abuse
After Smith said he was getting hate messages on Twitter, Sheeran responded with a picture of a geek saying 'I bet they are under 12, live in the middle of nowhere, and look like this'
Getty; AP
-
4/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He’s been ‘technically homeless’ since the age of 17
MTV
-
5/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He’s mates with Courtney Cox
Ed Sheeran/Instagram
-
6/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He likes to 'start the night with a Jagerbomb'
Rex Features
-
7/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He briefly dated Ellie Goulding
Getty Images
-
8/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
American rappers Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign like his song “The A-Team”
Getty
-
9/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He called Miley Cyrus a ‘stripper’ at the Grammy Awards
-
10/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
His father is an art historian and his mother is a jewellery maker. Now that’s rock and roll
-
11/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He was named the ‘most important act in black and urban music’ in the UK after topping Radio 1Xtra’s Power List
Getty Images
-
12/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
He wrote a song about an ex-girlfriend cheating on him with one of his mates
Getty Images
-
13/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring
Did we mention he was sofa surfing as a busker-cum-gigger for three years?
The singer-songwriter is rumoured be making his 2017 comeback to live shows at the Grammy Awards in February, and is also expected to headline Glastonbury alongisde the already-confirmed Radiohead.
His return to social media has caused considerable excitement for fans, after his announcement in 2015 that he would be taking a year's hiatus from the spotlight.
- More about:
- Ed Sheeran
- pop music
- acoustic guitar
- acoustic music
- guitar music