  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Ed Sheeran to announce new music - live

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
13-Ed-Sheeran-Getty.jpg
eE Getty

Ed Sheeran is set to reveal his new single at the outrageous time of 5am (midnight ET).

We're liveblogging news and reactions as it comes in - follow our liveblog below for the latest updates.

Here's what's happened so far:

 

Please wait for the liveblog to load...

 

The Independent reported last week that his album would likely be titled - [Subtract/Minus] or÷ [Divide] following the mathematical theme of his two previous records 2011's + [plus] and 2014's x [multiply].

After a tweet Sheeran posted on 5 January confirmed the title is ÷ [Divide]

Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

  • 1/13 He once stole a bottle of extra hot sauce from Nando’s

    (The bottle then smashed all over him on the tube)

    Getty Images

  • 2/13 He turned the other cheek to hardboy Noel Gallagher

    Sheeran invited him to his Wembley gig after Gallagher said he 'couldn't live in a world where Ed Sheeran sold out Wembley Stadium'

    Getty Images

  • 3/13 He stood up for Sam Smith when the singer was getting homophobic abuse

    After Smith said he was getting hate messages on Twitter, Sheeran responded with a picture of a geek saying 'I bet they are under 12, live in the middle of nowhere, and look like this'

    Getty; AP

  • 4/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He’s been ‘technically homeless’ since the age of 17

    MTV

  • 5/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He’s mates with Courtney Cox

    Ed Sheeran/Instagram

  • 6/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He likes to 'start the night with a Jagerbomb'

    Rex Features

  • 7/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He briefly dated Ellie Goulding

    Getty Images

  • 8/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    American rappers Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign like his song “The A-Team”

    Getty

  • 9/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He called Miley Cyrus a ‘stripper’ at the Grammy Awards

  • 10/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    His father is an art historian and his mother is a jewellery maker. Now that’s rock and roll

  • 11/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He was named the ‘most important act in black and urban music’ in the UK after topping Radio 1Xtra’s Power List

    Getty Images

  • 12/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He wrote a song about an ex-girlfriend cheating on him with one of his mates

    Getty Images

  • 13/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    Did we mention he was sofa surfing as a busker-cum-gigger for three years?

The singer-songwriter is rumoured be making his 2017 comeback to live shows at the Grammy Awards in February, and is also expected to headline Glastonbury alongisde the already-confirmed Radiohead. 

His return to social media has caused considerable excitement for fans, after his announcement in 2015 that he would be taking a year's hiatus from the spotlight.

Comments