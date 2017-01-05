Ed Sheeran is set to reveal his new single at the outrageous time of 5am (midnight ET).

We're liveblogging news and reactions as it comes in - follow our liveblog below for the latest updates.

Here's what's happened so far:

Ed Sheeran began posting on social media again after a year's hiatus

On New Year's Day he posted a brief video message promising an announcement at 5am on 6 January

A potential album title ÷ [Divide] was hinted at in a gif and then tweeted a day later

Sheeran been posting what appear to be song lyrics on Twitter for the past couple of days

A short clip of a song was revealed via Snapchat just a few hours before 5am

The Independent reported last week that his album would likely be titled - [Subtract/Minus] or÷ [Divide] following the mathematical theme of his two previous records 2011's + [plus] and 2014's x [multiply].

After a tweet Sheeran posted on 5 January confirmed the title is ÷ [Divide]

Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring







13 show all Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring























1/13 He once stole a bottle of extra hot sauce from Nando’s (The bottle then smashed all over him on the tube) Getty Images

2/13 He turned the other cheek to hardboy Noel Gallagher Sheeran invited him to his Wembley gig after Gallagher said he 'couldn't live in a world where Ed Sheeran sold out Wembley Stadium' Getty Images

3/13 He stood up for Sam Smith when the singer was getting homophobic abuse After Smith said he was getting hate messages on Twitter, Sheeran responded with a picture of a geek saying 'I bet they are under 12, live in the middle of nowhere, and look like this' Getty; AP

4/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He’s been ‘technically homeless’ since the age of 17 MTV

5/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He’s mates with Courtney Cox Ed Sheeran/Instagram

6/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He likes to 'start the night with a Jagerbomb' Rex Features

7/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He briefly dated Ellie Goulding Getty Images

8/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring American rappers Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign like his song “The A-Team” Getty

9/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He called Miley Cyrus a ‘stripper’ at the Grammy Awards

10/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring His father is an art historian and his mother is a jewellery maker. Now that’s rock and roll

11/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He was named the ‘most important act in black and urban music’ in the UK after topping Radio 1Xtra’s Power List Getty Images

12/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He wrote a song about an ex-girlfriend cheating on him with one of his mates Getty Images

13/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring Did we mention he was sofa surfing as a busker-cum-gigger for three years?

The singer-songwriter is rumoured be making his 2017 comeback to live shows at the Grammy Awards in February, and is also expected to headline Glastonbury alongisde the already-confirmed Radiohead.

His return to social media has caused considerable excitement for fans, after his announcement in 2015 that he would be taking a year's hiatus from the spotlight.