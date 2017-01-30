Ed Sheeran has revealed the visuals for his song 'Shape of You'.

The singer-songwriter released the music video, which sees Sheeran and a woman [Jennie Pegouskie] training for a boxing match and heading out on a date together.

Sheeran's sense of humour comes in when he dons a Sumo suit and gets taken down by a fellow wrestler.

Watch the video below:

The video was directed by Jason Koenig. The track is one of two singles released by Sheeran in January after a year's hiatus from the spotlight. The songs marked his first new music since his second album X [Multiply] dropped in 2014.

'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' shot to No.1 and No.2 in the UK charts respectively, and the former also earned Sheeran his first US No.1 single.

He became the first artist in history to debut two singles at the No.1 and 2 spots in charts around the world.

He released the video for 'Castle on the Hill' last week, which starred students from his old secondary school in Framlingham, Suffolk, which has racked up almost 20 million views.

Sheeran's third studio album ÷ [Divide] is due out on 3 March via Asylum/Atlantic Records. He tours the UK from 12 April.