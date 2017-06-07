The UK goes to the polls on 8 June to elect a new Government.

With the race between Labour and the Conservative party looking ever closer, it’s even more important to use your vote to make sure you have your say in the future of your country.

With that in mind, we asked musicians from all over the UK to send us messages encouraging people to use their vote on 8 June.

Many of them simply call upon anyone who registered to make sure they go to their local polling station - others, like Chloe from INHEAVEN, reminded us of the sacrifices that were made so women could have the right to vote.

These are all the artists who sent us messages:

Sundara Karma

Ryan de la Cruz

INHEAVEN

Two Door Cinema Club

Goldie

Amazons

Glass Animals

Nothing But Thieves

Circa Waves

Matt Maltese

Amy Macdonald

Touts

Dutch Uncles

Charlatans (Tim Burgess)

Denai Moore

Ray BLK

The Hunna

Little Cub

Be Charlotte

Jamie Cullum

Yungen

If you’re unsure about anything related to the General Election you can check out this advice from the Electoral Commission, below:

Polling stations will be open 7am until 10pm on polling day (8 June).

To vote at the UK general election you must be registered to vote and:

18 years of age or over on polling day

be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

be resident at an address in the UK (or a UK citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)

not be legally excluded from voting

The deadline to register to vote was Monday 22 May. It is now too late to register to vote at the UK general election on 8 June.

If you registered to vote before the deadline, your local electoral registration office will contact you to let you know when you are registered or if they have any questions.

WHO AM I VOTING FOR?

The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, each with one Member of Parliament (MP).

You vote for one MP to sit in the UK Parliament in Westminster and represent your constituency.

To vote:

You will receive one ballot paper.

You should mark an ‘X’ against the one candidate you want to elect to represent your constituency.

If you make a mistake you can ask the polling staff to give you another ballot paper.

When votes are counted, the candidate who receives the most votes is elected as MP for your constituency.

Voters in Northern Ireland - don't forget to bring a correct form of photo ID when you go to vote.

Thank you to all the artists who contributed!