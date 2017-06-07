The UK goes to the polls on 8 June to elect a new Government.
With the race between Labour and the Conservative party looking ever closer, it’s even more important to use your vote to make sure you have your say in the future of your country.
With that in mind, we asked musicians from all over the UK to send us messages encouraging people to use their vote on 8 June.
Many of them simply call upon anyone who registered to make sure they go to their local polling station - others, like Chloe from INHEAVEN, reminded us of the sacrifices that were made so women could have the right to vote.
These are all the artists who sent us messages:
Sundara Karma
Ryan de la Cruz
INHEAVEN
Two Door Cinema Club
Goldie
Amazons
Glass Animals
Nothing But Thieves
Circa Waves
Matt Maltese
Amy Macdonald
Touts
Dutch Uncles
Charlatans (Tim Burgess)
Denai Moore
Ray BLK
The Hunna
Little Cub
Be Charlotte
Jamie Cullum
Yungen
If you’re unsure about anything related to the General Election you can check out this advice from the Electoral Commission, below:
Polling stations will be open 7am until 10pm on polling day (8 June).
To vote at the UK general election you must be registered to vote and:
- 18 years of age or over on polling day
- be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen
- be resident at an address in the UK (or a UK citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)
- not be legally excluded from voting
The deadline to register to vote was Monday 22 May. It is now too late to register to vote at the UK general election on 8 June.
If you registered to vote before the deadline, your local electoral registration office will contact you to let you know when you are registered or if they have any questions.
WHO AM I VOTING FOR?
The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, each with one Member of Parliament (MP).
You vote for one MP to sit in the UK Parliament in Westminster and represent your constituency.
To vote:
You will receive one ballot paper.
You should mark an ‘X’ against the one candidate you want to elect to represent your constituency.
If you make a mistake you can ask the polling staff to give you another ballot paper.
When votes are counted, the candidate who receives the most votes is elected as MP for your constituency.
Voters in Northern Ireland - don't forget to bring a correct form of photo ID when you go to vote.
Thank you to all the artists who contributed!
- More about:
- INHEAVEN
- Little Cub
- Yungen
- Goldie
- Jamie Cullum
- Sundara Karma
- Ryan de la Cruz
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Amazons
- Glass Animals
- Nothing But Thieves
- Circa Waves
- Matt Maltese
- Amy Macdonald
- touts
- The Hunna
- Be Charlotte
- Charlatans
- Tim Burgess
- Ray BLK
- Denai Moore
- General Election
- Theresa May
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Conservatives
- Liberal Democrats
- UKIP
- Labour