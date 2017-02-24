Eminem has been named as the third and final headliner for Reading & Leeds Festival.

It will be the rapper's third headline appearance at the festival and will add to speculation that he intends to drop new material by the summer.

R&L boss Melvin Benn said: "Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting. His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can't wait to have him back.

"In addition to our third and final headliner - joining Kasabian and Muse - we've announced over 70 additional acts to this year's lineup - it's looking stronger than ever."

Also announced with the third wave of acts are Haim, Circa Waves, INHEAVEN, Avelino, Bear's Den, Toothless, Blossoms, Cabbage, Everything Everything, Giggs, Milky Chance, Ray BLK, Sundara Karma, The Amazons andTom Grennan.

Eminem joins Muse and Kasabian for the 2017 headliners.

Also set to perform are Wiley, Two Door Cinema Club, Bastille, Glass Animals and Against The Current.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals are on sale now.