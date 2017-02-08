End of the Road has announced the first wave of acts to be added to its line-up for 2017 and it's a suitably impressive bunch.
The UK festival - which takes place in Salisbury - will host the likes of Father John Misty, Mac DeMarco and Lucinda Williams in its 11th year.
This will be DeMarco's only UK festival appearance following a set at Glastonbury in 2016, with Misty's fixture the first of what is expected to be many European performances over the coming season.
Other acts comprising the bill include The Jesus, Car Seat Headrest, Band of Horses and Ty Segall.
Bill Ryder-Jones, Parquet Courts and California indie duo Foxygen will also make appearances.
Father John Misty will be releasing new record Pure Comedy, the follow-up to the acclaimed I Love You, Honeybear , this coming April.
Last year's festival featured sets from The Shins, Cat Power, Animal Collective and Ezra Furman; you can read our review here.
End of the Road will take place in Larmer Tree Gardens from 31 August to 3 September. For more information and tickets, visit here.
The line-up can be found below:
Father John Misty
Mac DeMarco
Band Of Horses
Lucinda Williams
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Amadou & Mariam
Ty Segall
Real Estate
Parquet Courts
Perfume Genius
Alvvays
Foxygen
Car Seat Headrest
Jens Lekman
The Lemon Twigs
Deerhoof
Gold Panda
Nadine Shah
Bill Ryder-Jones
Ryley Walker
Girl Band
Marika Hackman
Courtney Marie Andrews
All We Are
Julia Jacklin
Sinkane
Romare
Vaudou Game
Let's Eat Grandma
Margaret Glaspy
Kelly Lee Owens
Michael Chapman
Brix & The Extricated
John Smith
Japanese Breakfast
Julie Byrne
OMNI
IDER
Nap Eyes
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Amanda Bergman
Nadia Reid
Tasseomancy
Pixx
Girl Ray
Ultimate Painting
Shovels & Rope
John Moreland
Gabriella Cohen
HMLTD
Gulp
Shame
Lisa O'Neill
Xylouris White
Goat Girl
Lankum
Scott Hirsch
W. H. Lung
The Honey Hahs
DUDS
J. Bernardt
Legends Of Country
Mega Bog
The Spook School
Creatures
