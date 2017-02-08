End of the Road has announced the first wave of acts to be added to its line-up for 2017 and it's a suitably impressive bunch.

The UK festival - which takes place in Salisbury - will host the likes of Father John Misty, Mac DeMarco and Lucinda Williams in its 11th year.

This will be DeMarco's only UK festival appearance following a set at Glastonbury in 2016, with Misty's fixture the first of what is expected to be many European performances over the coming season.

Other acts comprising the bill include The Jesus, Car Seat Headrest, Band of Horses and Ty Segall.

Bill Ryder-Jones, Parquet Courts and California indie duo Foxygen will also make appearances.

Father John Misty will be releasing new record Pure Comedy, the follow-up to the acclaimed I Love You, Honeybear , this coming April.

Last year's festival featured sets from The Shins, Cat Power, Animal Collective and Ezra Furman; you can read our review here.

End of the Road will take place in Larmer Tree Gardens from 31 August to 3 September. For more information and tickets, visit here.

The line-up can be found below:

Father John Misty

Mac DeMarco

Band Of Horses

Lucinda Williams

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Amadou & Mariam

Ty Segall

Real Estate

Parquet Courts

Perfume Genius

Alvvays

Foxygen

Car Seat Headrest

Jens Lekman

The Lemon Twigs

Deerhoof

Gold Panda

Nadine Shah

Bill Ryder-Jones

Ryley Walker

Girl Band

Marika Hackman

Courtney Marie Andrews

All We Are

Julia Jacklin

Sinkane

Romare

Vaudou Game

Let's Eat Grandma

Margaret Glaspy

Kelly Lee Owens

Michael Chapman

Brix & The Extricated

John Smith

Japanese Breakfast

Julie Byrne

OMNI

IDER

Nap Eyes

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Amanda Bergman

Nadia Reid

Tasseomancy

Pixx

Girl Ray

Ultimate Painting

Shovels & Rope

John Moreland

Gabriella Cohen

HMLTD

Gulp

Shame

Lisa O'Neill

Xylouris White

Goat Girl

Lankum

Scott Hirsch

W. H. Lung

The Honey Hahs

DUDS

J. Bernardt

Legends Of Country

Mega Bog

The Spook School

Creatures