Germany's caused a controversy at this year's Eurovision song contest after the country's entrant performed a song which many viewers believed has copied a song made famous by David Guetta and Sia.
The country's song, titled 'Perfect Life' and sung by Levina, bears a strong similarity to 2011 track 'Titanium.'
People took to Twitter in their droves to point out the similarity.
Portugal emerged victorious at this year's ceremony having been the longest-running entrant to have never won, beating Bulgaria and Moldova.
In pictures: Eurovision song contest 2017

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017


IMRI of Israel performs his song 'I Feel Alive' at the grand final show of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Polish singer representing Poland with the song 'Flashlight' Katarzyna Mos aka Kasia Mos performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Belarussian indie pop band representing Belarus with the song 'Story of my life' Naviband composed by Belarussian singer and guitarist Artem Lukyanenko and Belarussian singer and pianist Ksenia Zhuk perform on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Austrian singer representing Austria with the song 'Running on air' Nathan Trent performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Singer Artsvik, representing Armenia, performs the song 'Fly With Me' during the final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Amy, Shelley and Lisa Vol of the band OG3NE, representing the Netherlands, are seen on stage during the final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Sunstroke Project, representing Moldova, perform during the final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Singer Joci Papai, representing Hungary, is seen on stage during the final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Singer Anja, representing Denmark, on stage during the final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Francesco Gabbani of Italy performs his song 'Occidentali's Karma' at the grand final final show of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Representing Portugal with the song 'Amar Pelos Dios', Salvador Vilar Braamcamp Sobral aka Salvador Sobral performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Representing Azerbaidjan with the song 'Skeletons', Diana Hajiyeva aka Dihaj gestures as she performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Croatian singer and songwriter representing Croatia with the song 'My Friend', Zeljko Houdek aka Jacques Houdek performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia during the Final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Demy from Greece during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Spanish singer, songwriter, and guitarist representing Spain with the song 'Do it for yor lover', Manel Navarro performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

JOWST from Norway during the Final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Lucie Jones of United Kingdom performs her song 'Never Give Up on You' at the grand final final show of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Hovig of Cyprus performs his song 'Gravity' at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Ilinca Bacila and Alex Florea representing Romania with the song 'Yodel it', perform on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Isabella Levina representing Germany with the song 'Perfect life' performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

O.Torvald from Ukraine during the Final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Blanche of Belgium performs her song 'City Lights' at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Robin Bengtsson of Sweden performs the song 'I can't go on', on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Kristian Kostov of Bulgaria performs his song 'Beautiful Mess' at the grand final show of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

French singer Alma, representing France with the song 'Requiem' performs on stage during the final of the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

UK's entry Lucie Jones finished in 15th place with her ballad 'Never Give Up On You' after impressing critics and viewers alike.
Croatia - whose performance saw singer Jacques Houdek perform what looked like a duet with a giant VT version of himself - finished in 13th place.
Earlier in the evening, Graham Norton - who provided the evening's commentary - paid another fitting tribute to Eurovision legend Terry Wogan who sadly passed away in 2016.
