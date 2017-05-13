Follow our Eurovision liveblog here

Graham Norton has honoured Sir Terry Wogan once again with a touching tribute at this year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine.

Wogan, who sadly died of cancer aged 77 early last year, commentated the song contest for the UK from 1971 until 2008. His dry, sardonic remarks became synonymous with Eurovision night. He passed the baton onto Norton in 2008, who has continued in a similarly acerbic style.

Norton urged viewers back home to raise a glass to the Eurovision broadcasting legend in the vT ahead of song nine.

This year's UK entry is former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones who will perform the track 'Never Give Up On You' in Kiev and, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, she is looking likely to finish in a better position than last year's entry by Joe and Jake who finished 24th out of 26 (you can find the full list of odds here).

You can find a full list of the ceremony's running order here, and go here to follow along with our live blog.