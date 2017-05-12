The stage is set for this weekend's Eurovision song contest grand final which will take place tomorrow (Saturday 13 May).

UK's entry, former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones, will perform the track 'Never Give Up On You' in Kiev and, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, she is looking likely to finish in a better position than last year's entry by Joe and Jake who finished 24th out of 26.

Bookies have slashed the UK from a miserable 50/1 outsider bet to an impressive 28/1 making Jones the sixth favourite to win.

In fact, the competition looks to be fiercer than ever following this week's semi-finals which saw Ireland knocked out.

So, who to put your hard-earned cash on? Below are all the odds you need ahead of the big day (courtesy of Coral).

In pictures: 10 years of Eurovision winners







10 show all In pictures: 10 years of Eurovision winners

















1/10 Jamala wins 2016 Eurovision Song Contest at Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden Getty Images

2/10 Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow reacts after winning the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna Getty Images

3/10 Conchita Wurst representing Austria holds the trophy after winning the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark Getty Images

4/10 Emmelie de Forest of Denmark wins the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden Getty Images

5/10 Singer Loreen of Sweden wins the grand final of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest at Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan Getty Images

6/10 Ell and Nikki from Azerbaijan celebrate with their co-performers after winning the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf, Germany Getty Images

7/10 Lena from Germany celebrates after winning the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest at the Telenor Arena in Baerum, Norway Getty Images

8/10 Norwegian Alexander Rybak wins the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow, Russia re

9/10 Dima Bilan of Russia celebrates after winning the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest at the Belgrade Arena, Serbia Getty Images

10/10 Marija Serifovic of Serbia celebrates with her group after winning the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinki, Finland Getty Images

Italy - 11/8

Portugal - 2/1

Bulgaria - 4/1

Belgium - 20/1

Romania - 25/1

United Kingdom - 28/1

Sweden - 28/1

Armenia - 33/1

Croatia - 50/1

Moldova - 66/1

Denmark - 100/1

France - 100/1

Netherlands - 100/1

Norway - 150/1

Australia - 150/1

Azerbaijan - 150/1

Germany - 150/1

Ukraine - 200/1

Greece - 200/1

Poland - 200/1

Hungary - 200/1

BelarusBelarus - 200/1

Cyprus - 200/1

Israel - 200/1

Austria - 200/1

Spain - 250/1

This year's ceremony was thrown into controversy last month when Russia confirmed its withdrawal following the announcement that singer Yulia Samoylova had been barred from entering the hosting nation of Ukraine for having previously toured Crimea in 2015 after it was annexed by Russia. The country is also refusing to broadcast the contest.

Graham Norton will once again provide the commentary for Saturday's grand final with the show starting at 8pm on BBC One.

Lucie Jones: Who is the UK's Eurovision contestant?

You can find a full list of the ceremony's running order here.