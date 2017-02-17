The guest list reigns all at fashion weeks, that is unless you like you might have once had an R&B banger, in which case you can swan right past the PR person on the door who won’t want to risk their fragile, young career by calling you out as an imposter.

A fake Sisqó has been having a great time at New York Fashion Week, sitting front row at the star-studded Kanye West, Philipp Plein and Vivienne Tam shows.

Dressed in a black velvet Versace number with gold trim, bling and shades and accompanied by an “assistant”, everyone appears to have assumed he was either ‘Thong Song’ singer Sisqó or else some up and coming R&B musician they weren’t about to question.

According to Page Six, the man - whose real name is Gavin Barnes - was only busted when he was making his way onto a wealthy New Yorker’s private jet bound for the Caribbean, his passport giving the game away.

“I never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn’t cool.” Gavin told Page Six.

Sisqo confirmed “Datz not me” on Instagram, with his manager adding: “Management has no idea who this guy is. It’s flattering, I guess. Thanks for bringing it to our attention … What does his manager look like?”

Barnes was born in 1986, so only would have been 13 years old when ‘Thong Song’ came out.