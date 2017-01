Joshua Michael Tillman second album under the Father John Misty moniker - I Love You, Honeybear - was an overwhelming critical success, appearing in numerous end-year in 2015.

After what feels like an eternity, the ex-Fleet Foxes member is back with new material, announcing his new album, Pure Gold, while also releasing the 25-minute surreal short-film.

Also titled Pure Gold, the film focusses primarily on Tilman in the studio, recording songs for the new record. Outside the studio, meanwhile, buildings are on fire. Watch below.

The first single from the album, the title track from the album, was also released, the video featuring apocalyptic cartoons, images of Pepe memes, and Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Most notably, Tilman sings as images of Trump appear: ‘Where did they find these goons they elected to rule them / What makes these clown they idolise so remarkable / These mammals are hellbent on fashioning new Gods / So they can go on being Godless animals.”

The full track listing for Pure Comedy 01 Pure Comedy 02 Total Entertainment Forever 03 Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution 04 Ballad of the Dying Man 05 Birdie 06 Leaving LA 07 A Bigger Paper Bag 08 When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay 09 Smoochie 10 Two Wildly Different Perspectives 11 The Memo 12 So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain 13 In Twenty Years or So

Speaking to The Independent after the release of I Love You, Honeybear, Tilman revealed how he believed the record 'was a dud'.