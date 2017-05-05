Feeder have announced a massive show at Chepstow Racecourse where they will celebrate 21 years of releasing albums.

The British rock band's nine full length studio releases have sold a whopping five million copies, with three certified Platinum and two gold.

Their most recent record All Bright Electric was released last year to positive reviews and a top 10 position on the charts.

Their one-off show in Chepstow is titled The Homecoming and will take place on 25 August. Tickets are available for pre-sale from Monday 8 May on Feeder's official website.

Frontman Grant Nicholas said: "It's great to finally be playing Chepstow for the first time after all these years. This year will be the 21st anniversary since the release of Swim, so it seems only right to be doing a show near the town where we grew up and where we started to get into music and growing up in south Wales."

The Homecoming will see the band revisit some of their biggest hits, including fan favourites such as 'Feeling A Moment', 'Just A Day', 'Buck Rogers' and 'Just The Way I'm Feeling', along with other classic tracks plus material from All Bright Electric.

