London producer Four Tet (Kieran Hebden) has shared a playlist of music from countries where citizens have been banned from entering the US by Donald Trump.

The artist said that he was inspired to listen to the material after remembering his experience recording with Syrian musician Omar Souleyman in Brooklyn.

Hebden observed that, under the new executive order, Souleyman's nationality would have made that recording impossible today.

been checking music from trumps banned countries today... mainly @Folkways recordings. — Four Tet (@FourTet) January 30, 2017

He added the songs to a public Spotify playlist he created in September 2016, which already had 300 songs on it, and now showcases music from Somalia, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Iran.

Featured artists include Rahim AlHaj, Hassan Aden Samatar, Kourosh Yaghmaei, Martik, Mohammed Rafi, Coulibaly Tidiane and Troupe Chaoueche Saad.

The playlist runs for 30 hours and 10 minutes - if you're in Washington you could always take some speakers and play it outside the White House.

Trump's order prevents people from Iran, Iraw, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for the next three months, which the White Houes claims is necessary to safeguard the country from terrorism.

The ban prompted global uproar and caused confusion at US airports as American law enforcement agencies struggled to understand the new policy.

Hundreds of high profile figures in music, film, comedy and television are among those speaking out against what is being referred to as a "Muslim ban".

US rock band Queens Of The Stone Age shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday where they said: "Donald Trump is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist clown penis."