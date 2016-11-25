Before the release of Endless, famed recluse Frank Ocean remained just that: reclusive. Since Channel Orange, the singer made fleeting appearances at events, barely doing interviews, are posting cryptic social media messages.

Thankfully, after years of waiting, both Endless and Blonde were released by the singer through various streaming websites. The only was to grab a physical copy of Blonde was with the Boys Don't Cry magazine.

However, thanks to Black Friday - an American ‘tradition’ that sees everything imaginable go on sale - Blonde has been released on Vinyl for the first time, alongside other bits of merchandise including posters, T-Shirts, and an air freshener.

For those who missed out on Ocean’s first Boys Don’t Cry magazine (presumably, by being the first there will be another), it's up for sale once more. Fittingly, everything is in black and white. You can purchase your copy through the official website, here.

Earlier this month, Ocean gave his first interview in three years with the New York Times, the artist speaking about touring ideas, his dispute with Def Jam, and why the albums took so long to be released.