Frank Ocean drops new song 'Chanel' - his first solo music since Blonde and Endless

Ocean also made two Tumblr posts to accompany the track

Frank Ocean has released his first solo music since albums Blonde and Endless: the gorgeous cut for his song 'Chanel'.

He premiered the song on the second episode of his 'blonded RADIO' show on Beats 1 on Friday evening, shortly after featuring on Calvin Harris track 'Slide' alongside Migos

Ocean also made two Tumblr posts to accompany the track release: one featuring art with the fashion brand's famous logo, and another showing the song's lyrics in an interesting pattern. 

A version of the song featuring A$AP Rocky was also played on Beats 1. 

Listen to the solo version below - it's available on Tidal, iTunes and Spotify. 

The song opens with the lines: "My guy pretty like a guy/And he got fight stories to tell/I see both sides like Chanel/See both sides like Chanel."

Ocean's collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos - 'Slide' - is already being tipped as one of the songs of the summer. 

The Scottish DJ had been teasing the track for weeks over Snapchat before revealing its title on Twitter. 

