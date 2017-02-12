Last year, Frank Ocean revealed neither Blonde nor Endless - his two 2016 released - would be eligible for the 2017 Grammys, calling them “dated” and saying: “I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, two members of the creative team behind the ceremony - producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild - discussed Ocean’s absence.

Specifically, the pair talked about Ocean’s performance at the 2013 Grammys where he played “Forrest Gump” from Channel Orange with a minimal backdrop.

"Frank had a very definite idea of exactly what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it," Wild told the publication. "Ken said, that's not great TV, and what he's taught all of us is, 'We're not putting on a radio show ... you have to make it a TV moment.' And he knew from the start that that was not one of those moments.”

Ehrlich added that the Ocean was “rigid” about the performance, deciding that only his vision would work for the show.

Frank Ocean's greatest artworks







7 show all Frank Ocean's greatest artworks











1/7 Pyramids single (2012)

2/7 Nostalgia, ULTRA mixtape (2011)

3/7 Thinkin Bout You single (2012)

4/7 Swim Good single (2011)

5/7 Novocane single (2011)

6/7 Sweet Life single (2012)

7/7 Channel ORANGE album (2012)

The artist has since responded on Tumblr, saying that performance was in no way to blame for his absence. Instead, Ocean directed attention to last year’s ceremony in which Taylor Swift’s 1989 beat Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, calling it “hands down one of the most 'faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen”. Read the statement in full below.

Frank OCean's Tumblr statement Ok Ken (and David). As much as I hate to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so fuck it. Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. Fuck that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute. I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not 'great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most 'faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night.

Meanwhile, the Grammys will go ahead tonight, with the likes of Daft Punk and Adele performing at the ceremony. Here’s how to watch.