Frank Ocean has dropped a brand new tease of even more new music.

The singer, who released a batch of new music last year, unveiled a trailer for Blonded 003 - the third of his new Beats One Shows radio series - which was directed by the man himself.

Fans will be excited to learn the clip debuts a snippet of his new track “Biking” which is a collaboration with Jay Z and Tyler, The Creator.

You can watch the trailer here.

Ocean kept fans waiting for 5 years following the release of his first album, the critically-acclaimed Channel Orange. He followed that up last year with both Endless and Blonde.

Last November, he gave his most extensive interview in years in which the world discovered a whole bunch of new facts about him.

This summer, he'll play an array of festivals including Primavera Sound and Lovebox.