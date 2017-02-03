Frank Ocean’s father Calvin Cooksey has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against him over a comment he made on Tumblr.

Cooksey, who is not in contact with Frank and hasn’t been for a very long time, is, according to TMZ, seeking $14.5 million in damages after his son, he claims falsely, accused him of using the word “faggot” in front of him as a kid.

"I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty,” Frank wrote on Tumblr last summer.

“That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Cooksey claims the post damaged his financial opportunities in film and music. He previously filed a $142 million lawsuit against Russell Simmons for calling him a “deadbeat dad” in 2014.