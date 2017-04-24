When Frank Ocean teased two versions on ‘Nikes’ last year, the ex-Odd Future member wasn’t just talking about Blonde and the visual album Endless.

Over the weekend, the singer released two versions of the song ‘Lens’, one featuring Travis Scott, the other — which has since appeared on Spotify — being solo.

In a surprise fifth episode of Ocean’s Beats 1 radio show ‘blonded RADIO’ the singer released a new version of ‘Slide On Me’, a song that originally appeared on Endless.

This time, rapper Young Thug opens proceedings, with Ocean’s original verse coming in midway through. You can listen now on iTunes or below via Soundcloud.

Both ‘Chanel’ and the Tyler, the Creator and Jay-Z collaboration ‘Biking’ debuted on the singer’s Beats 1 radio show ‘blonded RADIO’ earlier this year.

Whether a new album is coming remains unknown, but thanks to the consistency of new music, fans remain hopeful a fourth album could be coming soon.

Meanwhile, Ocean has announced a string of live dates, including a headline set at Lovebox festival in London later this Summer.

Last November, the artist gave his most extensive interview in years in which the world discovered a whole bunch of new information.