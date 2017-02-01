Future Islands arrived as a breath of fresh air (perhaps bottled on Venus) in 2014 with Singles, an album with an emotional earnestness that set it apart from the rest of the indie genre.

After a ton of shows and a few side projects, today they announce their follow-up: The Far Field, which consists of 12 tracks and was recorded at Sunset Sound in LA (previously host to The Beach Boys and Prince).

Blondie’s Debby Harry will compliment Samuel T. Herring’s distinctive baritone on one song, with the album being described thus:

‘Across The Far Field's twelve chest-pounding love songs and odes to the road, Future Islands brilliantly expresses the band's central theme they've been exploring for last decade: that there is power in emotional vulnerability, that one can find a way to laugh and cry in the same breath - and be stronger for it.’

The Far Field is out 7 April. The track list is as follows:

Aladdin

Time On Her Side

Ran

Beauty Of The Road

Cave

Through The Roses

North Star

Ancient Water

Candles

Day Glow Fire

Shadows

Black Rose