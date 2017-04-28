Fyre Festival: Attendees 'locked in airport with no food or water'

Attendees of the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas might finally be off the site, but the 'luxury experience is far from over.

Dozens of would-be revelers have been waiting at a nearby airport to fly to Miami for over 9 hours, at one point sitting on a plane on the runway for two hours before having to get off it and wait for a different one.

"It's 3:47 am. Been on the runway over 2 hours. We've had to ration the Chex Mix. Please send help," William N. Finley wrote on Twitter.

A guy just passed out in the airport because it's so hot since they locked us in. The guards got into it with some guys. #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

He provided updates:

"We have now gotten off the plane because they can't get the headcount and the manifest to match up. This is fine."

"They've turned the lights out. The sun is coming up. I wonder if my friends who stayed at Fyre Fest are ok."

"Welcome to Exuma! Sunrise at Fyre Fest. Still on the same plane we've been on since 1:30 am. My stomach is eating itself."

"We have to get off the plane because we've been sitting on the runway too long. They have to bring in a new crew."

"Back in the airport. I don't know how to use words anymore."

It then emerged that people had been locked inside the airport for their own safety.

"They've now locked us in the airport. No rules, just right. Welcome to the Bahamas! (Tell my family I love them)," Finley wrote.

"We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water," Lamaan Gallal added.

At the time of writing, it seems one man in there has passed out from the heat.

In a statement, organisers of the festival said: "Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed. After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."