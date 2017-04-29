A person who attended Fyre Festival, the event which descended into chaos amid reports that guests were stranded at an unfinished site, has provided a first-person account of their experience while also clearing up what appears to be some inaccuracies surrounding the saga.

The luxury event, organised by hip-hop star Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, was due to feature performances from acts including Blink-182, Disclosure and Skepta before they all pulled out forcing the whole thing to be postponed.

It had been advertised on social media as a glamorous party involving supermodels including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. What ticket-buyers found upon arrival at the Bahamas-based location, however, was something extremely different.

London-based Olivia McMonagle, who spent $600 on a ticket, provided us with a first-hand account of her experience.

“All the early planes got into the island at 10am-ish and we were taken to a random beach bar," she tells us. We were given bottles of tequila and rosé - each. And then the food was served. It was like rice, some chicken wings. Then there was some fruit and bagels - very basic.“

She continued: “We were told the festival was flooded because of a rainstorm and they were flying in new mattresses But they just weren't ready! And the tents were a joke.

“They wouldn't close and were all damp and had no linen.”

Below is an inside look at the “uninhabitable” tents people ended up getting.

Fyre Festival tent | Olivia McMonagle

The nightmare didn't end there with McMonagle revealing people even had their luggage kept from them.

“They told us our luggage would be at the tents but it was chaos. We spent about two hours trying to find [it]. It was a free for all! I heard people never got theirs, had stuff stolen, etc.“

While the event was undoubtedly chaos, McMonagle remains confused as to why reports have suggested tickets were going for as much as $10,000.

“It's been so odd to see the coverage,” she said. “It was only $600 a ticket which is so much less than Coachella. They hiked up the prices about a month ago to try and make the money back because they were struggling. I think everyone's blown it out [of proportion] saying people paid $10k a ticket. Everyone we were with paid the basic 600 and were super nice! Not the rich kids they are all talking about.

"The people who paid that would have been fine as they were staying in villas and could just enjoy the beautiful island. It's quite sad it's been portrayed like that! It's just not true - well, from what I saw. Everyone we met was tired and frustrated and didn't have any extra money to buy flights out of there.“

Fortunately, McMonagle - who was flown back to Miami from the festival's Great Exuma Island location yesterday (28 April) - escaped relatively unscathed from the experience.

“I think overall, we were kinda lucky,” she said. “We got a fun first day, got to swim with the pigs and meet some cool new people and then got a free flight home. Yesterday was painful as everyone wanted to get off the island but overall, we had an okay time of it.”

Co-organiser McFarland - who penned an open letter detailing why the festival descended into chaos - has revealed Fyre will take place next year in a US location. Ja Rule has expressed his 'heartbreak' surrounding the events.

Following the news, Seth Rogen announced on social media that he is coincidentally making a film with The Lonely Island about a music festival that goes horribly wrong.