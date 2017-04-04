Game of Thrones originally wanted to use a 'fantastically mad' version of 'Sit Down' for season 7 trailer

If you're a Game of Thrones fan you likely will have seen the recent trailer for season 7, 'The Long Walk', featuring a remix of the song 'Sit Down' by British band James.

Frontman Tim Booth has spoken to Billboard about how the song came to be used in the trailer, after years of the band protecting the song from advertising.

"We had protected [that song] for years... because we knew it was dear to a lot of people's hearts, so we only allowed it to be used in a couple of things," he said.

'But Game of Thrones... Jimmy [Jim Glennie] our bass player, who I wrote this with, along with two other guys - Jimmy's read all the books, I've read all the books, I've seen the show a couple of times with my wife, with my kids, and I love it."

Producers reportedly put together a highly stylised version of the song for the trailer, which Booth said was "so different, the chords were different, everything was different about it. It was pure Game of Thrones. We though, 'Great! Bonkers! Fantastically mad!' We were OK with that."

However the final version ended up being a rendition of the song that was much closer to the original - just a little more stripped down.

Asked why he thought HBO was interested in the song for the trailer, Booth pointed out some of the thematic parallels between the song and the show.

"You can see what they're connecting the song to," he said. "It's the throne, basically, and who's going to get the throne. So yeah they've used those lyrics, and they clearly loved the lyric: 'Those who find they're touched by madness.' Cersei certainly seems to be heading in that direction."

Fans have been busy trying to find clues in the new trailer, and the main one they came up with seems pretty farfetched even for GoT.

The key moment is when the camera zooms in on the eye of the Night King - apparently, the reflections in his eye herald an exciting moment to come in season seven.

An image reflected in his eye apparently resembles the top of The Wall where, rather ominously, it also seems like a crack has appeared underneath The Wall.