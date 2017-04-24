Jeremy Corbyn responds to Jme tweets encouraging people to vote

Jeremy Corbyn has thanked Jme for his support after the British grime MC told his followers how to vote for the Labour leader in the forthcoming general election.

Jme tweeted instructions to register and vote to his 688,000 followers, ahead of the snap election which will take place on 8 June.

He retweeted posts by Novelist, who listed positive aspects about the Labour leader's campaign, and Akala, who said: "Homie @jeremycorbyn was anti-apartheid back when the Tories had Mandela down as a terrorist. Safe."

He also RT'd newcomer AJ Tracey who wrote: "It's not a 'I don't care who you vote for, just please vote' it's a 'if you're a real g vote Labour' ting right about now."

Jme later added that he felt people should "vote for whoever you want to vote for, nobody can control your vote... but if you want Corbyn in power, you know what to do. Step 1 anyway."

Corbyn has since thanked Jme for his support, writing on Twitter: "Thanks for the support @jmeBBK - if you haven't already please do what he says and register to vote."

