Ed Sheeran has admitted that he is "out of place" at Glastonbury Festival but says he's excited to play to people who aren't necessarily fans of his music.

The singer-songwriter is set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, following Friday headliners Radiohead and Foo Fighters on Sunday.

Sheeran told the BBC: "I'm definitely out of place on that list. But I think that's an exciting thing.

Glastonbury 2017







1/23 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

2/23 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

3/23 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

4/23 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

5/23 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

6/23 Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage Reuters

7/23 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

8/23 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

9/23 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

10/23 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

11/23 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

12/23 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

13/23 Getty

14/23 Getty

15/23 Getty

16/23 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

17/23 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

18/23 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

19/23 Getty

20/23 Getty

21/23 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

22/23 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

23/23 Reuters

"I'm actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you're playing your own [shows] you're not really winning anyone over, because they've already parted with cash to buy a ticket.

"But I think I'm going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they're Glastonbury-goers, they're not fans of me. Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don't even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me."

Sheeran's Glastonbury rider was recently leaked and appeared to prove that he really is as down-to-earth as they come.

In other recent Glastonbury news, a chant of 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn' to the tune of 'Seven Nation Army' by the White Stripes has been doing the rounds.

The Labour leader is set to open with a speech on the Pyramid Stage, where he will introduce Run the Jewels on Saturday afternoon.