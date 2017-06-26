Ed Sheeran closed the 2017 Glastonbury Festival to much social media acclaim... and dismay.

The British performer was the headline act on the Pyramid stage, Sunday night, a privilege many didn’t believe he deserved because of his Top 40 pop leanings.

His set came after both Radiohead and Foo Fighters rocked out the legendary stage and headliner time slot on the Friday and Saturday nights, arming himself with his guitar and loop pedal to perform old hits and recent tunes off his third album ÷ (Divide).

While many fans were delighted with his performance and setlist - which included 'Castle on the Hill,' 'A Team,' 'Lego House' and the record-breaking 'Shape of You' - others were more than disappointed.

"Ed Sheeran closing Glasto is the musical equivalent of coming home from a decent night out to see the dog's sh*t everywhere," tweeted one viewer. "Ed Sheeran single handedly ruined Irish music and my Glasto buzz," another wrote.

One viewer tweeted: "Ed Sheeran at Glasto was as bland and boring as I expected. Thought he would of done a bit more to be honest #EdSheeranGlastonbury."

Of course, lots of fans were eagerly impressed with the singer’s performance and felt the backlash over his headline slot was unfair. “Ed Sheeran is an incredible musician, don't understand how anyone can think he doesn't deserve to headline Glastonbury,” a fan wrote.

